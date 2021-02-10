>
Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E

February 10, 2021 | About: IVV -0.14% AGG +0.08% AAPL -0.66% EFG -0.4% AMZN -1.06% HYG -0.03% AOM +0% GOOGL +0.43% IEF +0.17% EEMV +0.34% EFAV -0.27%

Investment company Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mackey+komara+%26+dankovich%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 78,091 shares, 46.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.26%
  2. BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 120,810 shares, 17.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
  3. BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 192,917 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%
  4. BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 23,801 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.89%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E (SLVP) - 172,498 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.17 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.958000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2077.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.26%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $391.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.5%. The holding were 78,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.87%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.952200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 23,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 102.38%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.080700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 7,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.17%. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 10,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1130.00%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3283.026000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 123.61%. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $54.1 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.66.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $65.49 and $73.81, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.43 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $92.09.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC. Also check out:

