People's United Financial, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Internationa

Investment company People's United Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, iShares MSCI China ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T, Intel Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, People's United Financial, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, People's United Financial, Inc. owns 650 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of People's United Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/people%27s+united+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,379,005 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 385,168 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 544,977 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 475,148 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,385,887 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 275.30%

People's United Financial, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $175.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 336,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

People's United Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.99 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $95.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 126,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

People's United Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 56,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

People's United Financial, Inc. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.

People's United Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.421800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 53,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.

People's United Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $65.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

People's United Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.30%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,385,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

People's United Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3258.70%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $94.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 616,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

People's United Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 124.15%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 635,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

People's United Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 90.53%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.468400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 261,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

People's United Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Dover Corp by 663.24%. The purchase prices were between $109.29 and $126.34, with an estimated average price of $118.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,862 shares as of 2020-12-31.

People's United Financial, Inc. added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 772.18%. The purchase prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $240.91. The stock is now traded at around $286.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

People's United Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.

People's United Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

People's United Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $71.31, with an estimated average price of $64.62.

People's United Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

People's United Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5.

People's United Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $222.2.