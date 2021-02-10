Krasney Financial LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS, Manulife Financial Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, United Rentals Inc

Mendham, NJ, based Investment company Krasney Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS, Manulife Financial Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, General Motors Co, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, United Rentals Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Krasney Financial LLC. As of 2020Q4, Krasney Financial LLC owns 231 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



MFC, GM, XLE, GS, PLD, NTAP, VIAC, HMC, ESGE, PRFZ, FBGX, NVDA, KSS, CSX, CVX, KO, IBB, IHI, IWN, HON, VB, VSS, BA, TRIL, Added Positions: TIPX, PYPL, ITE, IEF, SPYV, MINT, SPYG, XLP, MBB, EFAV, USMV, TIP, SHY, IWP, XLV, EEMV, XLK, MDYG, SLYG, SPDW, BAC, SLYV, XLF, AGZ, SPEM, PFE, IBM, MCD, SPTM, SPYD, KMB, JNJ, DLS, HD, ESS, BLK, AMGN, XLY, NFLX, PEP, UNP, TSLA, GWX, DGRW, ORCL, SCHD, PSJ, SO, JPIN, ITOT, WMT, CLX, EFV, AGG,

BIL, SPTS, URI, VCSH, SPSB, ROST, NEE, VGIT, EXC, ACN, BIIB, PAYX, SPY, INGR, KMI, VUG, MPC, TSN, CFG, TLT, VIG, LLY, INTC, KR, NEM, JAZZ, GOOG, BY, GLD, IWM, T, AMAT, CAT, XOM, GIS, LKQ, MS, NOC, WBA, FTS, JPS, SSNC, FB, ABBV, TPH, BABA, DGRO, VOT, VTI, VTV, TFC, BP, CBRE, SCHW, CI, CTXS, COST, GSK, IP, MAN, MAS, PGR, REGN, RIO, SBUX, STLD, STE, SYK, VRNT, VZ, FSLR, BR, AVGO, NAVI, ANET, BSV, DVY, IDV, IGV, JPST, SCHO, STPZ, TLH, VBK, VEA, VEU, VOE, VWO, VYM, XLI, XLU, MO, ETN, JPM, O, NLOK, UPS, DIS, ANTM, IGR, BGS, MGK, QUAL, SPLG, SPTL, VLUE, VMBS, VO, Sold Out: DXC, PRU, C, BIV, PFIS, LQD, GIM,

For the details of Krasney Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/krasney+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 183,909 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 339,463 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 521,526 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 63,989 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 448,379 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.78%

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $18.23, with an estimated average price of $16. The stock is now traded at around $19.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 88,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.309900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $302.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,108 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $44.601800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,247 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $107.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.29 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $52.99. The stock is now traded at around $68.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS by 36.38%. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $20.91, with an estimated average price of $20.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 611,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 480.97%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $282.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.15%. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 82.32%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.106400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 182.94%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.43%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $21.38.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.4.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.43 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $92.09.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Peoples Financial Services Corp. The sale prices were between $34.97 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $37.98.