Krasney Financial LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS, Manulife Financial Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, United Rentals Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: TIPX +0.05% PYPL -0.26% IEF +0.17% MINT +0% XLP -0.14% SHY +0.02% MFC -0.39% GM -2.87% GS +1% XLE +1.47% PLD +0.26% NTAP -1.46%

Mendham, NJ, based Investment company Krasney Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS, Manulife Financial Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, General Motors Co, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, United Rentals Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Krasney Financial LLC. As of 2020Q4, Krasney Financial LLC owns 231 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Krasney Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/krasney+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Krasney Financial LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 183,909 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 339,463 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 521,526 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 63,989 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 448,379 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.78%
New Purchase: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $18.23, with an estimated average price of $16. The stock is now traded at around $19.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 88,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.309900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $302.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,108 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $44.601800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,247 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $107.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.29 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $52.99. The stock is now traded at around $68.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS (TIPX)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS by 36.38%. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $20.91, with an estimated average price of $20.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 611,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 480.97%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $282.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.15%. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 82.32%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.106400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 182.94%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.43%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $21.38.

Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.4.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.43 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $92.09.

Sold Out: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Sold Out: Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Peoples Financial Services Corp. The sale prices were between $34.97 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $37.98.



