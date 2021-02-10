Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) CEO John P. Kenny Sold $2 million of Shares

CEO of Meridian Bioscience Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John P. Kenny (insider trades) sold 68,288 shares of VIVO on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $29.86 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Meridian Bioscience Inc is an integrated life science company. It is engaged in development, manufacture, sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits for certain gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases. Meridian Bioscience Inc has a market cap of $1.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.160000 with a P/E ratio of 17.38 and P/S ratio of 4.09. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Meridian Bioscience Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of VIVO stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $29.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.69% since.

CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of VIVO stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $25. The price of the stock has increased by 12.64% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Exec VP & CFO Bryan T Baldasare sold 6,254 shares of VIVO stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.13% since.

Exec VP & CFO Bryan T Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of VIVO stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $26.61. The price of the stock has increased by 5.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director John Mccune Jr. Rice sold 16,480 shares of VIVO stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $28.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

