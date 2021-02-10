>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) CEO John P. Kenny Sold $2 million of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: VIVO +0.11%

CEO of Meridian Bioscience Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John P. Kenny (insider trades) sold 68,288 shares of VIVO on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $29.86 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Meridian Bioscience Inc is an integrated life science company. It is engaged in development, manufacture, sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits for certain gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases. Meridian Bioscience Inc has a market cap of $1.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.160000 with a P/E ratio of 17.38 and P/S ratio of 4.09. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Meridian Bioscience Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of VIVO stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $29.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.69% since.
  • CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of VIVO stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $25. The price of the stock has increased by 12.64% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Exec VP & CFO Bryan T Baldasare sold 6,254 shares of VIVO stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.13% since.
  • Exec VP & CFO Bryan T Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of VIVO stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $26.61. The price of the stock has increased by 5.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director John Mccune Jr. Rice sold 16,480 shares of VIVO stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $28.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VIVO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)