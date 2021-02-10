Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) President and CEO John W Kemper Sold $719,666 of Shares

President and CEO of Commerce Bancshares Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John W Kemper (insider trades) sold 10,026 shares of CBSH on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $71.78 a share. The total sale was $719,666.

Commerce Bancshares Inc is engaged in banking business, providing a range of retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. Commerce Bancshares Inc has a market cap of $8.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.290000 with a P/E ratio of 25.18 and P/S ratio of 6.35. The dividend yield of Commerce Bancshares Inc stocks is 1.43%. GuruFocus rated Commerce Bancshares Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President Jeffrey M. Burik sold 2,253 shares of CBSH stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $69. The price of the stock has increased by 6.22% since.

Executive Vice President Kevin G Barth sold 5,396 shares of CBSH stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has increased by 4.7% since.

Director David W Kemper sold 17,980 shares of CBSH stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $68.1. The price of the stock has increased by 7.62% since.

Senior Vice President Patricia R Kellerhals sold 712 shares of CBSH stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $68.22. The price of the stock has increased by 7.43% since.

Director David W Kemper sold 8,016 shares of CBSH stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $69.04. The price of the stock has increased by 6.16% since.

