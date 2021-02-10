>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) President and CEO John W Kemper Sold $719,666 of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: CBSH -0.66%

President and CEO of Commerce Bancshares Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John W Kemper (insider trades) sold 10,026 shares of CBSH on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $71.78 a share. The total sale was $719,666.

Commerce Bancshares Inc is engaged in banking business, providing a range of retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. Commerce Bancshares Inc has a market cap of $8.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.290000 with a P/E ratio of 25.18 and P/S ratio of 6.35. The dividend yield of Commerce Bancshares Inc stocks is 1.43%. GuruFocus rated Commerce Bancshares Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO John W Kemper sold 10,026 shares of CBSH stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $71.78. The price of the stock has increased by 2.1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President Jeffrey M. Burik sold 2,253 shares of CBSH stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $69. The price of the stock has increased by 6.22% since.
  • Executive Vice President Kevin G Barth sold 5,396 shares of CBSH stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has increased by 4.7% since.
  • Director David W Kemper sold 17,980 shares of CBSH stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $68.1. The price of the stock has increased by 7.62% since.
  • Senior Vice President Patricia R Kellerhals sold 712 shares of CBSH stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $68.22. The price of the stock has increased by 7.43% since.
  • Director David W Kemper sold 8,016 shares of CBSH stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $69.04. The price of the stock has increased by 6.16% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CBSH, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)