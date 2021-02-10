PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Buys BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Alphabet Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Nassau, C5, based Investment company PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Zoetis Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd. As of 2020Q4, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd owns 60 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EWU, IWF, ZTS, CL, MMM, MA, ALXN,

EWU, IWF, ZTS, CL, MMM, MA, ALXN, Added Positions: AMZN, JNJ, GOOG, MCD, BAC, PFE, V, FIS, WFC,

AMZN, JNJ, GOOG, MCD, BAC, PFE, V, FIS, WFC, Reduced Positions: SPY, GOOGL, TMO, QQQ, DHR, HON, UNH, AAPL, MRK, SHY, C, FB, DIS, EA, RSP, EZU, IEI, SDY, PEP, AAXJ, GLD, VNQ, CVX, HEWJ, NKE, SCZ, IWM, MDT, ABT, GS, RDS.A, BP,

SPY, GOOGL, TMO, QQQ, DHR, HON, UNH, AAPL, MRK, SHY, C, FB, DIS, EA, RSP, EZU, IEI, SDY, PEP, AAXJ, GLD, VNQ, CVX, HEWJ, NKE, SCZ, IWM, MDT, ABT, GS, RDS.A, BP, Sold Out: MCHI, XLK, SBUX, XLE, AIG,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 71,441 shares, 16.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.68% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,209 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,520 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.53% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 44,093 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 16,500 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.79%

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $29.72, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 109,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $252.969900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 9,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.6. The stock is now traded at around $161.276500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $181.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $334.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 92.90%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $166.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 14,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 99.83%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2096.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42. The stock is now traded at around $214.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 18,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 93.26%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 37,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $207.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $73.99 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd sold out a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.22 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $35.34.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 32.36%. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2087.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd still held 2,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 33.83%. The sale prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $488.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd still held 8,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 28.85%. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd still held 15,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced to a holding in Danaher Corp by 34.75%. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $238.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd still held 12,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 23.89%. The sale prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $202.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd still held 26,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.54%. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.729000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd still held 22,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.