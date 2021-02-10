LVZ Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, FIRST TR LARGE CAP

Holland, MI, based Investment company LVZ Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, FIRST TR LARGE CAP, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVZ Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, LVZ Advisors, Inc. owns 84 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 512,651 shares, 20.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 727,721 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.82% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 867,696 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 332.50% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 708,646 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 427,802 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.83%

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 75,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $121.66, with an estimated average price of $105.65. The stock is now traded at around $152.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 26,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $68.639000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 48,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $48.3 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $53.29. The stock is now traded at around $59.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,811 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.200800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 332.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.45%. The holding were 867,696 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 727,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $133.579900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 372,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 153.30%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 212,669 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 286.29%. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 46,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL by 43.11%. The purchase prices were between $46.41 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $51.86. The stock is now traded at around $59.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.