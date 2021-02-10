>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Buys Credicorp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Sells JOYY Inc, Baidu Inc, Ambev SA

February 10, 2021 | About: PBR.A +1.52% BAP +0.89% YY +4.09% ABEV +0.36%

Investment company Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Credicorp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, sells JOYY Inc, Baidu Inc, Ambev SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cape+ann+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd
  1. Ternium SA (TX) - 1,846,540 shares, 20.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
  2. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 239,522 shares, 19.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.91%
  3. ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 2,663,742 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.61%
  4. Costamare Inc (CMRE) - 3,225,952 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
  5. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) - 1,784,226 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
New Purchase: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $112.92 and $166.4, with an estimated average price of $139. The stock is now traded at around $168.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.85%. The holding were 156,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $8.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 851,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $73.66 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $86.

Sold Out: Ambev SA (ABEV)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.14 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)