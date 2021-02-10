Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Buys Credicorp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Sells JOYY Inc, Baidu Inc, Ambev SA

Investment company Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Credicorp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, sells JOYY Inc, Baidu Inc, Ambev SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAP,

BAP, Added Positions: IBN, PBR.A, TX, CMRE, HOLI, QIWI, YPF, VALE,

IBN, PBR.A, TX, CMRE, HOLI, QIWI, YPF, VALE, Reduced Positions: BIDU,

BIDU, Sold Out: YY, ABEV,

For the details of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cape+ann+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Ternium SA (TX) - 1,846,540 shares, 20.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 239,522 shares, 19.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.91% ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 2,663,742 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.61% Costamare Inc (CMRE) - 3,225,952 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88% Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) - 1,784,226 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $112.92 and $166.4, with an estimated average price of $139. The stock is now traded at around $168.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.85%. The holding were 156,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $8.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 851,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $73.66 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $86.

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.14 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.7.