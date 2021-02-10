Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys Visa Inc, S&P Global Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells American Tower Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, FMC Corp

Investment company Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, S&P Global Inc, Bank of America Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Amazon.com Inc, sells American Tower Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, FMC Corp, Adobe Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owns 27 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPGI, DHR,
- Added Positions: V, BAC, LLY, AMZN, MS, NKE, GOOGL, OTIS, MSFT, TGT, KEYS, LITE, YUMC,
- Reduced Positions: AMT, HCA, FMC, ADBE, NVDA, TT, NEE, ATVI, UNH, BX, MDLZ, PLD,
- Sold Out: AON,
For the details of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphinity+investment+management+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 371,107 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 1,121,889 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.54%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 43,743 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,204,060 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.98%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 415,978 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $332.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 85,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $238.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 32,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 583.45%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $207.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 232,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 2,204,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39. The stock is now traded at around $205.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 327,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3283.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 17,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd. Also check out:
1. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd keeps buying