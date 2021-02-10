Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys Visa Inc, S&P Global Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells American Tower Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, FMC Corp

Investment company Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, S&P Global Inc, Bank of America Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Amazon.com Inc, sells American Tower Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, FMC Corp, Adobe Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owns 27 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPGI, DHR,

SPGI, DHR, Added Positions: V, BAC, LLY, AMZN, MS, NKE, GOOGL, OTIS, MSFT, TGT, KEYS, LITE, YUMC,

V, BAC, LLY, AMZN, MS, NKE, GOOGL, OTIS, MSFT, TGT, KEYS, LITE, YUMC, Reduced Positions: AMT, HCA, FMC, ADBE, NVDA, TT, NEE, ATVI, UNH, BX, MDLZ, PLD,

AMT, HCA, FMC, ADBE, NVDA, TT, NEE, ATVI, UNH, BX, MDLZ, PLD, Sold Out: AON,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 371,107 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 1,121,889 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 43,743 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,204,060 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.98% Nike Inc (NKE) - 415,978 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $332.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 85,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $238.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 32,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 583.45%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $207.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 232,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 2,204,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39. The stock is now traded at around $205.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 327,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3283.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 17,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13.