Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys Philip Morris International Inc, American Express Co, Franco-Nevada Corp, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Emerson Electric Co

London, X0, based Investment company Troy Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Philip Morris International Inc, American Express Co, Franco-Nevada Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Fastenal Co, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Emerson Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Troy Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Troy Asset Management Ltd owns 44 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FAST, BRK.B, VTRS,
- Added Positions: PM, AXP, FNV, BDX, V, MSFT, PEP, ADP, JNJ, CSCO, MCD, PAYX, CME, MA, VZ, WU, HSY, CLX, KO, PG, ACN, BRK.A, FB, SPGI, FISV,
- Reduced Positions: CL,
- Sold Out: EMR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Troy Asset Management Ltd
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,853,150 shares, 14.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
- Visa Inc (V) - 2,167,476 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 265,004 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,848,247 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 4,603,563 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.92%
Troy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $42.94 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $47.11. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 404,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Troy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Troy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $240.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 172 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 4,603,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in American Express Co by 29.69%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $128.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 2,339,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 30.63%. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83. The stock is now traded at around $124.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,795,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $253.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 872,522 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 47.46%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16. The stock is now traded at around $137.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 295,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 52.76%. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $166.991000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 194,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Troy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.51.
