First National Trust Co Buys JD.com Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells National Fuel Gas Co, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

Johnstown, PA, based Investment company First National Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys JD.com Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells National Fuel Gas Co, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, First National Trust Co owns 312 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JD, EFG, BK, IWO, STX, GM, C, ORCC, FRT, AROC, ACRE, STOR, CWEN, KHC, LAZ, JUVF, IMBBY, BEN, TRTN, NNN, BXMT, BNS, SQ, UCO, WPC, WY, VIAC, BLDP, PKG, VTRS, IRM, CCI, FCF, VOE, SCHK, CVS, IVE, NKLA, EXC, NTAP, ANTM, HTGC, BBDC,

IEMG, EEM, IWP, SPY, AMZN, APTV, FB, FDX, HD, BMY, V, IYW, GOOGL, MSFT, IVW, VZ, UNH, STZ, PLD, WM, WBA, WAB, IP, HON, CRM, TROW, EA, T, MDYG, BAX, MUB, TXN, PBCT, NVDA, ACN, ATVI, MDT, DFS, APH, PYPL, COST, DOW, DLR, IVV, SLYG, JPST, IWF, SPYV, TMO, VCSH, CB, CAH, FNB, MNST, HBAN, ISRG, CSCO, MKC, SPGI, AMGN, BRK.B, VCIT, SCHO, MMM, VMBS, MO, VSS, ABT, TIP, VCLT, FITB, GS, MTB, MMC, MET, ORCL, RTX, XLE, BKNG, TJX, SHW, VTI, VGLT, VWO, SYK, XLK, USMV, AMT, CAT, COO, ECL, INTU, PNC, PPL, TGT, Reduced Positions: GLD, IWM, NEE, GIS, IJH, ETN, TRV, DIS, TFC, XOM, MCD, PEP, PFE, WMT, CME, IBM, O, EFA, VYM, LLY, HAS, INTC, LMT, MRK, NKE, PG, VLO, TSLA, AGG, IJR, VEA, AES, AFL, AEP, AXP, AMAT, BA, CSX, CHD, CLX, D, DD, DUK, HSY, ITW, KMB, LOW, NDAQ, JWN, NOC, PRU, SLB, SBUX, UNP, VFC, WFC, RDS.B, WU, PM, PSX, CARR, OTIS, DVY, IWR, IWS, VUG, VV, XLRE, ADBE, ADI, BDX, BBY, COF, KO, CL, CMCSA, COP, GLW, DHR, DE, DEO, EW, FHI, F, GD, GE, GPC, HPQ, ICE, MDLZ, KR, MATW, MCK, MS, NFLX, NSC, OKE, PPG, SO, STT, VLY, KDP, AVGO, DG, LYB, CTVA, IAU, IWD, JNK, QQQ, RYT, SCHR, VGT, VIG, VNQ, VO, VTV, XLB, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLU, XLV, XLY,

For the details of First National Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 464,855 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 462,915 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 242,414 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 127,713 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,737 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%

First National Trust Co initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $99.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 95,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.66 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $71.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $336.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $55.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 728.05%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $68.639000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 51,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.74%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 54,697 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.48%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $258.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 281.63%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $92.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 296.63%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The sale prices were between $38.17 and $43.63, with an estimated average price of $41.65.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.06 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $60.83.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $65.49 and $73.81, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.