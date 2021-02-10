River Road Asset Management, LLC Buys BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Sells GCI Liberty Inc, Alphabet Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Louisville, KY, based Investment company River Road Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Unilever PLC, Fidelity National Financial Inc, sells GCI Liberty Inc, Alphabet Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Insperity Inc, TPI Composites Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River Road Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, River Road Asset Management, LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,571,783 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.25% Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 5,791,602 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.12% Premier Inc (PINC) - 6,446,357 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) - 14,223,876 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82% Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 6,587,127 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $23.23 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $27.51. The stock is now traded at around $30.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 2,287,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Mednax Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $24.54, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,136,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $59.08. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 302,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Core Laboratories NV. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $29.66, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 224,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Hackett Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $15.51, with an estimated average price of $13.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 335,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 120.64%. The purchase prices were between $37.08 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.592200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 4,934,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 59.25%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,571,783 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 123.29%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,867,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,791,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Perspecta Inc by 195.85%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $21.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,524,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 43.60%. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,376,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $29.18 and $58.26, with an estimated average price of $40.14.

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46.

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Forward Air Corp. The sale prices were between $59.21 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $69.54.

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56.

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $6.25 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $9.29.