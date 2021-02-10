Sector Gamma As Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Pfizer Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells Agilent Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Medtronic PLC

Oslo, Q8, based Investment company Sector Gamma As (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Pfizer Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Merck Inc, Centene Corp, sells Agilent Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Medtronic PLC, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, PerkinElmer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sector Gamma As. As of 2020Q4, Sector Gamma As owns 29 stocks with a total value of $525 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BDX, PFE, CNC, NVAX,

BDX, PFE, CNC, NVAX, Added Positions: GILD, MRK, INCY, ELAN, BSX, IONS, LIVN, LH, ALNY, RIGL, CAH,

GILD, MRK, INCY, ELAN, BSX, IONS, LIVN, LH, ALNY, RIGL, CAH, Reduced Positions: BMY, MDT, ALXN, PKI, ANTM, JNJ, BRKR, PRGO, BIO, ABT, NUVA, CVS, BIIB, HCA,

BMY, MDT, ALXN, PKI, ANTM, JNJ, BRKR, PRGO, BIO, ABT, NUVA, CVS, BIIB, HCA, Sold Out: A, CERN, CLVS,

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 838,140 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.68% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 578,211 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.99% Incyte Corp (INCY) - 351,629 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.42% Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 121,845 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. New Position Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 237,523 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.8%

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $253.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 121,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 593,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61. The stock is now traded at around $61.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 194,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.74 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $106.31. The stock is now traded at around $300.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 75.68%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29. The stock is now traded at around $67.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 838,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 46.99%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.729000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 578,211 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $80.74 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 351,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 84.04%. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 368,291 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $38.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 690,282 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 35.82%. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $58.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 320,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $119.3, with an estimated average price of $110.78.

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $74.13.

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.13 and $6.41, with an estimated average price of $5.04.