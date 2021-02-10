Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Buys Barrick Gold Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Arch Capital Group, iShares MSCI China ETF

Geneva 73, V8, based Investment company Banque Pictet & Cie Sa (Current Portfolio) buys Barrick Gold Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Snowflake Inc, sells Danaher Corp, Arch Capital Group, iShares MSCI China ETF, Rollins Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa. As of 2020Q4, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 319 stocks with a total value of $7.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNOW, URI, PKG, NRG, APD, VTI, GM, NIO, AAXJ, SEDG, ARCT, ENPH, IEF, GE, JKS, IYT, KRE, RSP, PTC, CB, EMB, BSY, WOOD, SJNK, SBE, PDD, DBX, CRSP, JD, UI, TOT, SNPS, RIO, DD, DEO, ANSS,

GOLD, NKE, JNJ, ABT, VRTX, ZTS, BSX, GOOG, MMM, PEP, MA, CL, MCD, EL, LYB, DXCM, ILMN, MRK, CWB, EBND, ALGN, CVX, MU, EWL, EWZ, URTH, XLF, BRK.B, ISRG, LOGI, LIN, CQQQ, IJR, LQD, ADBE, BAC, BA, CTXS, EA, HON, IBN, IDXX, MAR, MDT, ORCL, PVH, CRM, SBUX, WFC, ZBRA, TSLA, ALC, AGG, BIV, CHIQ, EWJ, GDX, ICF, INDY, IVV, IWM, TIP, VNM, XLE, AKAM, AMP, ADM, AZN, ADSK, BIDU, BAX, BIIB, CBRE, COF, COP, EQIX, FLIR, FAST, GS, HUM, ICE, MDLZ, LVS, SPGI, MCHP, VTRS, TJX, TSM, TEVA, TXN, VRSN, WM, WAT, EBAY, LDOS, CSIQ, VMW, AWK, PANW, WDAY, IQV, ETSY, SQ, IR, SE, WH, EWG, EWY, FXI, IEI, VCSH, VGT, VWO, XLP, Reduced Positions: TMO, DHR, MRNA, MCHI, UNH, GOOGL, ROL, FB, AAPL, T, CTAS, CSCO, V, VOO, QCOM, NVDA, EXAS, DIS, BFAM, ECL, ACN, ALXN, XLK, FIS, SPY, CTSH, VZ, UBS, PFE, PM, NEM, AVGO, NVR, CAT, LRCX, INTC, IBM, HD, KO, RNG, IBB, ACWI, C, XLV, EZU, XLU, WYNN, ZBH, DIA, XBI, VGK, QQQ, PYPL, SHV, QRVO, BABA, SHY, NOW, LLY, ATVI, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, BOH, CVS, SCHW, CHKP, CME, CHL, CI, CSGP, COO, EOG, EW, UPS, EMR, EXPE, XOM, GILD, HPQ, INFY, IP, NTAP, ORLY, ROK, SLB, SJR, SPG, UNP,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 231,961 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Nike Inc (NKE) - 2,891,524 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 1,940,085 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 3,747,170 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 2,153,775 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.54 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $43.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 158,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $306.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $108.42 and $137.91, with an estimated average price of $126.21. The stock is now traded at around $133.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 44,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $211.84. The stock is now traded at around $277.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $254.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $206.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 105.51%. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,233,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 49.46%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7. The stock is now traded at around $125.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 259,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1714.72%. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74. The stock is now traded at around $213.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 76.08%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $38.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 436,263 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 39.52%. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.67. The stock is now traded at around $95.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 160,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $240.91. The stock is now traded at around $285.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 78,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $32.88.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $46.33 and $61.42, with an estimated average price of $53.75.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.58.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.06 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $60.83.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in Continental Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $12.03 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $15.