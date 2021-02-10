>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3290) 

Yacktman Fund Comments on Samsung

Guru stock highlight

February 10, 2021 | About: XKRX:005935 +0.41%
Samsung (XKRX:005935) was the top contributor to results for the quarter and is our largest position. The company has a strong market position in high growth markets, including foundry, sensors, and 5G equipment, and a good position in emerging industries like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and internet of things, yet it sells at an extremely low multiple of earnings and cash flow, and has a significant amount of net excess net cash and securities on the balance sheet. Samsung's core semiconductor business is set up for high growth over the next few years and we think the stock could be in an early phase of positive re-rating, which is a period where a stock goes from a low multiple to a substantially higher one that better reflects the company's business prospects.

From the Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s fourth-quarter 2020 shareholder letter.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)