Yacktman Fund Comments on Disney

Disney's ( NYSE:DIS ) stock moved sharply higher in the fourth quarter, with an extra boost of enthusiasm after their investor day. Disney's traditional businesses, including theme parks, sports programming, advertising, hotels, cruises and more, were severely impacted in 2020. Still, the company continued its hugely successful launch of Disney+, highlighting a vast growth opportunity. We believe the prospect of a recovery in the core businesses, combined with the growth of Disney+, positions the company well for the future.