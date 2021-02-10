Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Provide Corporate Update and Discuss Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results on February 17, 2021

Financials for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 ended December 31, 2020 will be released on February 16, 2021

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Elite" or the "Company") (OTCQB:ELTP), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing niche generic products, announced today that it will release its 2021 third-quarter financial results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Elite's management will host a live conference call Wednesday, February 17 at 11:30 AM EST to discuss the company's financial and operating results and provide a general business update. Stockholders should submit questions to the company prior to the call.

The financial statements can be viewed for Elite's Fiscal Year 2021 Third Quarter Report on Form 10-Q here.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops niche generic products. Elite specializes in developing and manufacturing oral, controlled-release drug products. Elite owns multiple generic products that have been licensed to Lannett Company, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and TAGI Pharma. Elite operates a cGMP and DEA registered facility for research, development, and manufacturing located in Northvale, NJ.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those related to the effects, if any, on future results, performance, or other expectations that may have some correlation to the subject matter of this press release. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve, without limitation, risks, uncertainties, and other factors not under the control of Elite, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of Elite to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations that may be implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the expected timing of approval if at all, of products by the FDA and the actions the FDA may require of Elite in order to obtain such approvals. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future action or performance. These risks and other factors are discussed, without limitation, in Elite's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its reports on forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. Elite is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

