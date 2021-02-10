Aegon nominates CFO Matt Rider for reappointment

Aegon’s Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021 to reappoint Matt Rider (1963) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for a four-year term. Matt Rider was first appointed as Aegon’s CFO in 2017.

“We are very pleased that Matt is available for reappointment as our CFO”, said William Connelly, Chairman of Aegon’s Supervisory Board. “Over the years Aegon has benefitted from Matt’s deep knowledge and broad experience in the financial services industry. We owe him our gratitude for his leadership in building and maintaining Aegon’s strong financial profile in an increasingly uncertain global environment and I am convinced that Matt will continue to play a leading role in improving Aegon’s financial performance.”“I am honored to be in a position to serve Aegon for another four-year term”, said Matt Rider. “I am convinced that in December 2020 we have set out a clear path towards improving Aegon’s performance, and I really look forward to executing our strategic plans together with my colleagues in Aegon’s management team.”Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on [url="]aegon.com[/url].

