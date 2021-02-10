>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Aegon nominates CFO Matt Rider for reappointment

February 10, 2021 | About: NYSE:AEG -0.34%


Aegon’s Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021 to reappoint Matt Rider (1963) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for a four-year term. Matt Rider was first appointed as Aegon’s CFO in 2017.



“We are very pleased that Matt is available for reappointment as our CFO”, said William Connelly, Chairman of Aegon’s Supervisory Board. “Over the years Aegon has benefitted from Matt’s deep knowledge and broad experience in the financial services industry. We owe him our gratitude for his leadership in building and maintaining Aegon’s strong financial profile in an increasingly uncertain global environment and I am convinced that Matt will continue to play a leading role in improving Aegon’s financial performance.”



“I am honored to be in a position to serve Aegon for another four-year term”, said Matt Rider. “I am convinced that in December 2020 we have set out a clear path towards improving Aegon’s performance, and I really look forward to executing our strategic plans together with my colleagues in Aegon’s management team.”



About Aegon



Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on [url="]aegon.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005704/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)