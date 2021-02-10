Dolphin Entertainment to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo "Winter Wonderland Conference - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side" Tuesday, February 16 at 4:00pm ET

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announced today that Bill O'Dowd, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the MicroCap Rodeo "Winter Wonderland Conference: Best Ideas from the Buy-Side" at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Register and access the live webcast here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/40009

Per the conference format, management will be available for one-on-one meetings February 18-19. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or [email protected].

About MicroCap Rodeo "Winter Wonderland Conference: Best Ideas from the Buy-Side

Location: Virtual Conference

Dates: February 16th - 19th, 2021

25-minute virtual presentations on Feb. 16th and 17th

For qualified institutional investors ONLY - 1x1's will be available Feb. 18th and 19th

Top 35 Companies are recommended by qualified institutional investors

https://microcaprodeo.com

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

[email protected]

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

