Luvu Brands to Announce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU) will release results for the six months and second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Management will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. EDT (11:00 a.m. CDT; 9:00 a.m. PDT) on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 to review the results for the second quarter and six months. To listen and participate in the call, please register on this weblink. After the formal presentation, there will be a Q&A session. Shareholders and other interested parties may ask questions through either the weblink or by calling 877-407-0778. The replay of the call will remain available on the Company's investor relations website until May 14, 2021.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass / drug merchants and specialty retail stores worldwide. Brands include: Liberator®, a brand category of iconic products for enhancing sensuality and intimacy; Avana®, medical products (PPE products) and inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery and chronic pain; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company occupies a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility and employs over 200 people. The Company's brand sites include: www.liberator.com, www.jaxxliving.com, https://www.avanacomfort.com/ plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit https://www.luvubrands.com/.

Company Contact:

Luvu Brands, Inc.

Ronald Scott

Chief Financial Officer

770-246-6426

[email protected]

SOURCE: Luvu Brands, Inc.

