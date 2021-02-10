UBS Launches Seven New 2x Leveraged US Factor ETNs





ETN Ticker







ETN Name







ETN CUSIP







Underlying Index Bloomberg Ticker







SCDL







ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN







90278V206







DJUSDIVT







IWFL







ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN







90278V305







RU10GRTR







IWML







ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN







90278V404







RU20INTR







IWDL







ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN







90278V107







RU10VATR







USML







ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN







90278V701







M00IMV$T







MTUL







ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN







90278V602







M2US000$







QULL







ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN







90278V503







M2USSNQ





UBS Investment Bank today announced the recent listing of seven new 2x Leveraged US Factor ETNs specified in the table below.The Dow Jones US Dividend 100 TR USD Index is designed to track a basket of 100 high dividend-paying U.S. companies, excluding REITS, with a record of consistently paying dividends, selected based on financial ratios for fundamental strength relative to their peers. The Index is a total return index calculated by S&P Dow Jones and isweighted by float-adjusted market capitalization, subject to caps applied to individual constituents and sectors.The Russell 1000 Growth TR USD Index measures the performance of large- and mid- capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics. It includes those Russell 1000® companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values. The Index is a total return index calculated by FTSE Russell and reinvests regular cash distributions across the Index.The Russell 2000 TR USD Index is intended to provide a comprehensive and unbiased small-cap barometer and is completely reconstituted annually to ensure larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the true small-cap opportunity set. The Index includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities that represent approximately 6% of the total market capitalization of the investable U.S. equity market. The Index is a total return index calculated by FTSE Russell and reinvests regular cash distributions across the Index.The Russell 1000 Value TR USD Index measures the performance of large- and mid- capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit value characteristics. It includes those Russell 1000® companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth values. The Index is a total return index calculated by FTSE Russell and reinvests regular cash distributions across the Index.The MSCI USA Minimum Volatility GR USD Index is designed to optimize the MSCI USA Index for the lowest absolute volatility with a certain set of constraints. The parent benchmark MSCI USA Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid-cap segments of the U.S. equity market. The Index is a total return index calculated by MSCI and reinvests regular cash distributions across the Index.The MSCI USA Momentum GR USD Index is designed to reflect the performance of an equity momentum strategy over the MSCI USA Index by emphasizing stocks with high price momentum, while maintaining reasonably high trading liquidity, investment capacity and moderate index turnover. The parent benchmark MSCI USA Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid-cap segments of the U.S. equity market. The Index is a total return index calculated by MSCI and reinvests regular cash distributions across the Index.The MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality GR USD Index aims to capture the performance of large- and mid-cap U.S. equities among the existing constituent securities of the MSCI USA Index that exhibit stronger quality characteristics relative to their peers within the same sector. The parent benchmark MSCI USA Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid-cap segments of the U.S. equity market. For more information on the ETNs: Prospectus+Supplement
ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor.
UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus, pricing, or product supplement to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the ETRACS. UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. This material is issued by UBS AG and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or any of its affiliates ("UBS"). Products and services mentioned in this material may not be available for residents of certain jurisdictions. UBS has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus, as supplemented by the applicable prospectus supplement, or product supplement and pricing supplement, for the offering of the ETRACS ETNs) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the offering to which this communication relates. The IWFL, IWML and IWDL ETNs (the "ETNs") have been developed solely by UBS. The ETNs are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. The securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such securities or any index on which such securities are based.
The Dow Jones US Dividend 100 TR USD Index ("Index") is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and has been licensed for use by UBS AG. Copyright © 2021 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"), a division of S&P Global. 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005788/en/