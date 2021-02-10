>
Town and Country Bank Announces New Branch Opening in Bloomington

February 10, 2021 | About: TWCF +0%

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Town and Country Bank is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch location in Bloomington, IL at 404 Hershey Road, Suite B, south of the corner of Hershey Road and Eastland Road. The opening of the full-service branch will take effect on Monday, March 1, 2021, with an open house event occurring later in the year to celebrate with the Bloomington-Normal community and surrounding areas.

In 2018, Town and Country Bank expanded its markets into Bloomington by opening a location at 404 Hershey Road, Suite B to operate as a Loan Production Office, offering a comprehensive menu of personal, business, agriculture, and mortgage loan services. Within three years, that same facility is now transitioning to a full-service branch that will offer the community access to in-branch services as well as online and digital solutions to further assist customers with achieving their financial goals. The new branch will provide a complete array of consumer, commercial, and treasury management products and services.

“Our team here in Bloomington is so excited to be able to bring the complete package of banking services to the community. Our difference is our commitment to our customers,” said David Rutledge, EVP, Community Bank President - Bloomington.

“Our mission is to empower the financial well-being of our communities, one person at a time. I am excited to be able to bring that mission to life and serve the Bloomington community by offering a full suite of customized solutions to our customers,” said Wendy Kernan, SVP Director of Branch Services and Operations.

To effectively serve the Bloomington-Normal community, the new branch facility is actively seeking qualified candidates to fulfill the roles of a Business Banker and Mortgage Lender. To learn more about these opportunities, please visit our Careers page or contact us at [email protected].

Employees at this location look forward to continuing to proudly serve individuals and businesses in Bloomington, Bloomington Heights, Barnes, and Normal and welcome the academic communities of Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University.

About Town and Country Bank

Town and Country Financial Corporation is the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank and Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. with branches in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, Bloomington (Effective 3/1/2021), and Quincy, the latter operating under the name of Peoples Prosperity Bank. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF. For more information about the Bank, please visit www.TownandCountryBank.com.

Contact: Heath Bruce
Phone: 217.321.3809
Email: [email protected]

