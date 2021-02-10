WISeKey’s Identity Technology and Semiconductors Provides Remote Identification (Remote ID) for New Drones’ Digital License Plates

ZUG, Geneva, Switzerland – February 10, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT, AI company, today announced that its advanced digital security solutions provide drones with remote IDs to comply with the new tracking and safety regulations put in place by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the U.S.

The FAA has finalized a new rule that requires remote identification (remote ID) for drones also known as digital license plates. This rule becomes effective on March 16, 2021 and applies to all drones weighing more than 0.55 pounds, so it includes recreational and commercial drones. Manufacturers will have 18 months (until September 2022) to begin producing drones with remote IDs, and operators will have until September 2023, to fully comply with the FAA regulation requiring remote IDs for all drones operating in the U.S. For more information visit: https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/the-faa-s-new-digital-license-plate-5236373/ .

Europe also has drafted a similar plan to ID and monitor drones, which is geared towards a full integration of unmanned aircraft, and incorporates requirements of “ U-Space ,” Europe’s Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) system . As per the draft proposal… while the “U-Space” system including the infrastructure, services, and procedures to guarantee safe UAS operations and supporting their integration into the aviation system is in development, this Regulation should already include requirements for the implementation of three foundations of the U-Space system, namely registration, geo- awareness and remote identification which will need to be further completed.

WISeKey’s remote ID technology is already in use on Parrot drones ( https://dronelife.com/2020/07/16/parrot-boosts-drone-security-with-wisekey-tech/ ), and is now available and suitable for all commercial drones allowing WISeKey to work directly with other drone manufacturers. The integration of WISeKey’s digital identity technologies from inflight control systems down to infrastructure is designed to help drone manufactures further guarantee the security of their drone flights and recorded data for professional users.

Public safety, security, defense, and inspection professionals comprise a growing market share of drone users who demand the highest levels of privacy, encryption, and security for their flights. Drones have many useful applications but can also be used to intentionally cause harm. Additionally, drones themselves can be subject to unlawful interference.

WISeKey’s VaultIC4xx series of secure elements offers reliable solutions to secure and prove the drone’s digital identity, and at the same time protect data and firmware against compromise when stored in the drone or in transit. This guarantees a secure connection between the controller and the drone. WISeKey’s VaultIC4xx secure elements are certified by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) following FIPS140-2 Level 3 standard, one of the strongest and globally recognized digital security levels. These are developed on Common Criteria EAL5+ certified hardware, another government grade security certification.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, WKEY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

