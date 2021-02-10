>
PRNewswire
General Dynamics CFO to speak at Barclays 2021 Industrial Select Conference

February 10, 2021

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chief Financial Officer Jason Aiken will speak at the Barclays 2021 Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 17, at 9:30 a.m. EST.

The conference is being conducted virtually. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at www.gd.com.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information is available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-cfo-to-speak-at-barclays-2021-industrial-select-conference-301226157.html

SOURCE General Dynamics


