General Dynamics CFO to speak at Barclays 2021 Industrial Select Conference

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chief Financial Officer Jason Aiken will speak at the Barclays 2021 Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 17, at 9:30 a.m. EST.

The conference is being conducted virtually. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at www.gd.com.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information is available at www.gd.com.

