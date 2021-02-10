Marfrig Announces Final Settlement of: Offer to Purchase for Cash Up to U.S.$1,750,000,000, on a Total Cash Basis, of Outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP Nos. 566007 AB6; G5825A AB8 / ISIN Nos. US566007AB67; USG5825AAB82) and 7.000% Senior Not

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig"), MARB BondCo PLC ("MARB"), Marfrig Holdings (Europe) B.V. ("Marfrig Holdings"), Marfrig Overseas Limited ("Marfrig Overseas"), HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. (the "Purchaser"), BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Jefferies LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Santander Investment Securities Inc., Banco BTG Pactual S.A. – Cayman Branch, Banco Safra S.A., acting through its Cayman Islands Branch, Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., Rabo Securities USA, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC (the "Dealer Managers") today announced the final settlement of the Purchaser's previously announced offers to purchase for cash from each registered holder (each, a "Holder" and, collectively, the "Holders") up to U.S.$1,750,000,000, on a total cash basis, that Purchaser will accept for purchase (the "Aggregate Offer Limit") of the (i) outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") issued on January 19, 2018 by MARB (the "2025 Offer") and (ii) outstanding 7.000% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes" and, together with the 2025 Notes, the "Notes") issued on March 15, 2017 by MARB (the "2024 Offer" and, together with the 2025 Offer, the "Offers") pursuant to the offer to purchase dated January 11, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related letter of transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal" and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Offer Documents"). The Offers expired at 11:59p.m., New York City time, on February 8, 2021 (such date and time, the "Expiration Date").

As of the Expiration Date, (i) U.S.$714,634,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes, or approximately 71.46% of the 2025 Notes outstanding, and (ii) U.S.$329,468,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes, or approximately 43.93% of the 2024 Notes outstanding, were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offers. This includes (i) U.S.$713,834,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes, or approximately 71.38% of the 2025 Notes outstanding, and (ii) U.S.$324,093,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes, or approximately 43.21% of the 2024 Notes outstanding, that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offers at or prior to 5:00p.m., New York City time, on January 25, 2021 (the "Early Tender Time"), and an additional (i) U.S.$800,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes, or approximately 0.08% of the 2025 Notes outstanding, and (ii) U.S.$5,375,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes, or approximately 0.72% of the 2024 Notes outstanding, validly tendered and not validly withdrawn after the Early Tender Time and prior to the Expiration Date. All Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn after the Early Tender Time and before the Expiration Date will be accepted and paid in full today, February 10, 2021 (the "Final Settlement Date"). All Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time and accepted for purchase were paid in full by the Purchaser on January 26, 2021 (the "Early Settlement Date").

The table below summarizes the cancellation of the tendered notes in the aggregate amounts listed below, with effect from February 10, 2021.

Description

CUSIP / ISIN Nos.

Amounts Outstanding Prior to the Tender Offers

Amounts Tendered and Accepted

the Tender Offers 6.875%

Senior

Notes due

CUSIP: 566007 AB6 / G5825A AB8

G5825A AB8

ISIN: US566007AB67 /

USG5825AAB82 U.S.$1,000,000,000.00 U.S.$714,634,000.00 U.S.$285,366,000.00 7.000%

Senior

Notes due

CUSIP: 566007 AA8 / G5825A AA0

G5825A AA0

ISIN: US566007AA84

/ USG5825AAA00 U.S.$750,000,000.00 U.S.$329,468,000.00 U.S.$420,532,000.00

Holders who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their 2025 Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Time received U.S.$1,037.50 for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of the 2025 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (the "2025 Total Consideration"), which included an early tender payment of U.S.$30.00 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of the 2025 Notes (the "2025 Early Tender Payment") and the 2025 Purchase Price (as defined below). Holders who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their 2025 Notes prior to or at the Expiration Date are entitled to receive U.S.$1,007.50 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of the 2025 Notes (the "2025 Purchase Price"), namely an amount equal to the 2025 Total Consideration less the 2025 Early Tender Payment, on the Final Settlement Date. MARB will redeem any 2025 Notes that remain outstanding at a price of 103.438% of their principal amount, which is less than the 2025 Total Consideration, although it has no legal obligation to the Holders to do so and the selection of any particular redemption date is in its discretion.

Holders who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their 2024 Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Time received U.S.$1,025.00 for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of the 2024 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (the "2024 Total Consideration"), which included an early tender payment of U.S.$30.00 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of the 2024 Notes (the "2024 Early Tender Payment") and the 2024 Purchase Price (as defined below). Holders who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their 2024 Notes prior to or at the Expiration Date are entitled to receive U.S.$995.00 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of the 2024 Notes (the "2024 Purchase Price"), namely an amount equal to the 2024 Total Consideration less the 2024 Early Tender Payment, on the Final Settlement Date. MARB currently intends to exercise its right under the indenture governing the 2024 Notes to redeem any 2024 Notes that remain outstanding afterwards at a price of 101.750% of their principal amount, which is less than the 2024 Total Consideration, although it has no legal obligation to the Holders to do so and the selection of any particular redemption date is in its discretion.

In addition, (i) Holders whose Notes were purchased in the Offers at or before the Early Tender Time received accrued and unpaid interest (in respect of their purchased Notes from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the Early Tender Time, the Early Settlement Date and (ii) Holders whose remaining Notes were purchased in the Offers after the Early Tender Time will receive accrued and unpaid interest in respect of their purchased notes from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the Final Settlement Date, as the case may be.

The Information and Tender Agent for the Offers is D.F. King & Co., Inc. To contact the Information and Tender Agent, banks and brokers may call +1 (212) 269-5550, and others may call U.S. toll-free: +1 (800) 290-6424. Additional contact information is set forth below.

This notice does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other country, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its release, form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor. The Offers were made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal, and the information in this notice is qualified by reference thereto.

This notice to the market does not represent an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States or in any other country.

This notice to the market is released for disclosure purposes only, in accordance with applicable legislation. It does not constitute marketing material and should not be interpreted as advertising an offer to sell or soliciting any offer to buy securities issued by Marfrig, MARB, Marfrig Holdings, Marfrig Overseas or NBM.

Forward-Looking Statements

This notice includes and references "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may relate to, among other things, Marfrig's business strategy, goals and expectations concerning its market position, future operations, margins and profitability.

Although the Purchaser, Marfrig, MARB, Marfrig Overseas and Marfrig Holdings believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect.

The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors.

The Purchaser, MARB, Marfrig Overseas and Marfrig Holdings undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements.

