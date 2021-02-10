>
P&F Industries To Report Results For The Year Ended December 31, 2020

February 10, 2021 | About: NAS:PFIN -7.89%

PR Newswire

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: PFIN), plans to release its results for the year ended December 31, 2020, before the market opens on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time the same day.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 866-337-5532. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be accessible through the Company's web site beginning approximately twenty-four hours later.

About P&F Industries Inc.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a leading manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools and accessories sold principally to the aerospace, industrial, automotive and retail markets. P&Fs products are sold under its own trademarks, as well as under the private labels of major manufacturers and retailers.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pf-industries-to-report-results-for-the-year-ended-december-31-2020-301226256.html

SOURCE P&F Industries, Inc.


