GAMCO Investors Trims Rollins, Exits GCI Liberty

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s GAMCO Investors sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

Rollins

The firm curbed its position in (NYSE:ROL) by 38.58%. The trade had an impact of -0.49% on the portfolio.

The company, which provides pest and termite control services, has a market cap of $18.46 billion and an enterprise value of $18.75 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 29.96% and return on assets of 14.48% are outperforming 91% of companies in the personal services industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio 0.24.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Gabelli with 0.60% of outstanding shares, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.8% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.17%.

GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) holding was closed, impacting the portfolio by -0.26%.

The holding company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and an enterprise value of $12.27 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 24.81% and return on assets of 12.87% are outperforming 87% of companies in the telecommunication services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.16 is below the industry median of 0.32.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.82% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.55% and Simons with 0.28%.

Navistar International

The firm trimmed its Navistar International Corp. (NYSE:NAV) stake by 12.19%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.21%.

The company, which manufactures medium and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, military vehicles and diesel engines, has a market cap of $4.39 billion and an enterprise value of $7.89 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on assets of -5.25% is underperforming 84% of companies in the farm and heavy construction machinery industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.35 is below the industry median of 0.6.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) with 16.80% of outstanding shares, followed by Gabelli with 3.08% and Simons' firm with 1.99%.

Quidel

The Quidel Corp. (NASDAQ:QDEL) position was reduced by 29.44%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.21%.

The company, which develops rapid diagnostic testing solutions, has a market cap of $9.97 billion and an enterprise value of $10.01 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 58.67% and return on assets of 37.32% are outperforming 95% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.67 is below the industry median of 1.48.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.68% of outstanding shares, followed by Gabelli with 0.49% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34%.

Louisiana-Pacific

The firm reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE:LPX) by 66.6%, impacting the portfolio by -0.11%.

The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and an enterprise value of $4.52 million.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.01% and return on assets of 9.81% are outperforming 89% of companies in the construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.11 is above the industry median of 0.69.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Simons' firm with 1.41% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11%.

Sony

The Sony Corp. (NYSE:SNE) position was reduced by 5.77%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.11%.

The company, which manufactures electronic equipment and devices, has a market cap of $144.30 billion and an enterprise value of $124.68 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 23.31% and return on assets of 4.48% are outperforming 65% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.83 is above the industry median of 1.29.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.56% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.02% and Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

