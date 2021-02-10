>
Weitz Investment Management Inc Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AutoZone Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Sells Redwood Trust Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: FIS +0.37% DD -4.29% AZO -0.95% RWT -0.31% IR +0.88% GLIBA +0% VNT -2.02%

Investment company Weitz Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AutoZone Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, sells Redwood Trust Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weitz Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Weitz Investment Management Inc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wallace Weitz's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of Wallace Weitz
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 558 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio.
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 626,521 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.98%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 64,270 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.
  4. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 607,620 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
  5. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 456,400 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)


Weitz Investment Management Inc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.7. The stock is now traded at around $1212.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Weitz Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64. The stock is now traded at around $133.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Weitz Investment Management Inc added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 94.74%. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 185 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)
Weitz Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36. Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Weitz Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14. Reduced: Redwood Trust Inc (RWT)
Weitz Investment Management Inc reduced to a holding in Redwood Trust Inc by 67.97%. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $9.57, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Weitz Investment Management Inc still held 568,850 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Weitz Investment Management Inc reduced to a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc by 21.05%. The sale prices were between $34.94 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $41.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Weitz Investment Management Inc still held 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

