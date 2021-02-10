>
Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) EVP and COO Brian D. Haney Sold $758,080 of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: KNSL -0.13%

EVP and COO of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian D. Haney (insider trades) sold 4,000 shares of KNSL on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $189.52 a share. The total sale was $758,080.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc is an insurance holding company. The company is engaged in offering property, casualty and specialty insurance products. It offers property insurance to Primary Property, Excess Property, and Inland Marine divisions. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a market cap of $4.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $190.690000 with a P/E ratio of 63.77 and P/S ratio of 10.15. The dividend yield of Kinsale Capital Group Inc stocks is 0.19%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Kinsale Capital Group Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of KNSL stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $189.52. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KNSL, click here

.

