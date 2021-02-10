>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) EVP&Pres, Asia Pacific Arthur C Butcher Sold $665,770 of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: BSX -1.02%

EVP&Pres, Asia Pacific of Boston Scientific Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Arthur C Butcher (insider trades) sold 16,902 shares of BSX on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $39.39 a share. The total sale was $665,770.

Boston Scientific Corp is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of medical devices. The firm markets its devices to health-care professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales. Boston Scientific Corp has a market cap of $55.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.850000 with and P/S ratio of 5.58. Boston Scientific Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 47.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Boston Scientific Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP&Pres, Asia Pacific Arthur C Butcher sold 16,902 shares of BSX stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $39.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.
  • EVP Pres MedSurg David A Pierce sold 11,317 shares of BSX stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $38. The price of the stock has increased by 2.24% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BSX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)