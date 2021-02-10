Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) EVP&Pres, Asia Pacific Arthur C Butcher Sold $665,770 of Shares

EVP&Pres, Asia Pacific of Boston Scientific Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Arthur C Butcher (insider trades) sold 16,902 shares of BSX on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $39.39 a share. The total sale was $665,770.

Boston Scientific Corp is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of medical devices. The firm markets its devices to health-care professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales. Boston Scientific Corp has a market cap of $55.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.850000 with and P/S ratio of 5.58. Boston Scientific Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 47.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Boston Scientific Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP&Pres, Asia Pacific Arthur C Butcher sold 16,902 shares of BSX stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $39.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.

EVP Pres MedSurg David A Pierce sold 11,317 shares of BSX stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $38. The price of the stock has increased by 2.24% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BSX, click here