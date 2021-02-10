Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) President and COO Mathew Pendo Bought $124,307 of Shares

President and COO of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mathew Pendo (insider trades) bought 20,892 shares of OCSL on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $5.95 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $124,307.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp is a specialty finance company. It focuses on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a market cap of $858.449 million; its shares were traded at around $6.090000 with a P/E ratio of 9.51 and P/S ratio of 8.88. The dividend yield of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp stocks is 6.64%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

