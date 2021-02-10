Ncr Corp (NCR) EVP, Product and Service Ops Adrian Button Sold $739,012 of Shares

EVP, Product and Service Ops of Ncr Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Adrian Button (insider trades) sold 20,614 shares of NCR on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $35.85 a share. The total sale was $739,012.

NCR Corp is a technology company, which provides products and services, which enable businesses to connect, interact and transact with their customers. NCR Corp has a market cap of $4.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.680000 with a P/E ratio of 10.86 and P/S ratio of 0.78. NCR Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with NCR Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

