Ncr Corp (NCR) EVP, Product and Service Ops Adrian Button Sold $739,012 of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: NCR -6.77%

EVP, Product and Service Ops of Ncr Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Adrian Button (insider trades) sold 20,614 shares of NCR on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $35.85 a share. The total sale was $739,012.

NCR Corp is a technology company, which provides products and services, which enable businesses to connect, interact and transact with their customers. NCR Corp has a market cap of $4.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.680000 with a P/E ratio of 10.86 and P/S ratio of 0.78. NCR Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with NCR Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Product and Service Ops Adrian Button sold 20,614 shares of NCR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $35.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.26% since.

