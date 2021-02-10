>
Articles 

Hasbro Inc (HAS) Chairman of the Board & CEO Brian Goldner Sold $1.3 million of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: HAS +1.71%

Chairman of the Board & CEO of Hasbro Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Goldner (insider trades) sold 14,165 shares of HAS on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $91.99 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Hasbro Inc provides children and family leisure time and entertainment products and services which includes manufacturing and marketing of games and toys. It reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Monopoly, and Nerf. Hasbro Inc has a market cap of $12.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.290000 with a P/E ratio of 57.31 and P/S ratio of 2.32. The dividend yield of Hasbro Inc stocks is 2.95%. Hasbro Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Hasbro Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman of the Board & CEO Brian Goldner sold 14,165 shares of HAS stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $91.99. The price of the stock has increased by 0.33% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HAS, click here

.

