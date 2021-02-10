>
Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Glenn Darrel Sanford Sold $1.6 million of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: EXPI -15.34%

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Darrel Sanford (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of EXPI on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $160.08 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. eXp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $9.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $136.340000 with a P/E ratio of 410.65 and P/S ratio of 6.71. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with eXp World Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $160.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.83% since.
  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $117.48. The price of the stock has increased by 16.05% since.
  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $115.83. The price of the stock has increased by 17.71% since.
  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $77.7. The price of the stock has increased by 75.47% since.
  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $74.31. The price of the stock has increased by 83.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Randall D Miles sold 15,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $118.33. The price of the stock has increased by 15.22% since.
  • 10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $107. The price of the stock has increased by 27.42% since.
  • Director Randall D Miles sold 15,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $92.38. The price of the stock has increased by 47.59% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXPI, click here

.

