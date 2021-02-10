>
Articles 

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) CEO Briggs Morrison Sold $722,456 of Shares

February 10, 2021

CEO of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Briggs Morrison (insider trades) sold 35,156 shares of SNDX on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $20.55 a share. The total sale was $722,456.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $1.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.410000 with and P/S ratio of 522.19. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of SNDX stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $20.55. The price of the stock has increased by 4.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President and COO Michael A Metzger sold 15,000 shares of SNDX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $20.19. The price of the stock has increased by 6.04% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SNDX, click here

.

