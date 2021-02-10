Ebay Inc (EBAY) Interim CFO Andrew John Cring Sold $648,223 of Shares

Interim CFO of Ebay Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew John Cring (insider trades) sold 10,355 shares of EBAY on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $62.6 a share. The total sale was $648,223.

eBay Inc is a commerce platform and provides online marketplace for sale of goods. Its marketplace platforms include its online marketplace located at www.ebay.com, its localized counterparts and the eBay mobile apps. eBay Inc has a market cap of $42.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.320000 with a P/E ratio of 8.09 and P/S ratio of 4.16. The dividend yield of eBay Inc stocks is 1.03%. eBay Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with eBay Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Interim CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of EBAY stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $57. The price of the stock has increased by 9.33% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, General Counsel & Sec. Marie Oh Huber sold 9,839 shares of EBAY stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $62.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.45% since.

Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 60,000 shares of EBAY stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $61.23. The price of the stock has increased by 1.78% since.

VP, Chief Accounting Officer Brian J. Doerger sold 5,709 shares of EBAY stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $62.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.5% since.

