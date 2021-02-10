Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Chairman and CEO Gregory Q Brown Sold $32 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory Q Brown (insider trades) sold 175,008 shares of MSI on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $182.8 a share. The total sale was $32 million.

Motorola Solutions Inc is a communications equipment manufacturer. It provides communications infrastructure, devices such as two-way portable radios, and an array of communications network management and support services. Motorola Solutions Inc has a market cap of $31.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $183.320000 with a P/E ratio of 33.63 and P/S ratio of 4.31. The dividend yield of Motorola Solutions Inc stocks is 1.42%. Motorola Solutions Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Motorola Solutions Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Gregory Q Brown sold 32,265 shares of MSI stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $182.59. The price of the stock has increased by 0.4% since.

