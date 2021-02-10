>
Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) PRESIDENT AND CEO Edward Meyercord Sold $1,000,000 of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: EXTR -1.68%

PRESIDENT AND CEO of Extreme Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward Meyercord (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of EXTR on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total sale was $1,000,000.

Extreme Networks Inc is a manufacturer of communication equipment. It designs, develops and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security and access controls. Extreme Networks Inc has a market cap of $1.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $10.225000 with and P/S ratio of 1.32. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Extreme Networks Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • PRESIDENT AND CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of EXTR stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 2.25% since.
  • PRESIDENT AND CEO Edward Meyercord sold 63,031 shares of EXTR stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $8.36. The price of the stock has increased by 22.31% since.
  • PRESIDENT AND CEO Edward Meyercord sold 61,969 shares of EXTR stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $8.01. The price of the stock has increased by 27.65% since.

