Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) EVP, Research & CSO Herbert Virgin Sold $562,164 of Shares

EVP, Research & CSO of Vir Biotechnology Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Herbert Virgin (insider trades) sold 7,900 shares of VIR on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $71.16 a share. The total sale was $562,164.

Vir Biotechnology Inc has a market cap of $9.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.850000 with and P/S ratio of 111.91. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Vir Biotechnology Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Research & CSO Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of VIR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $71.16. The price of the stock has increased by 3.78% since.

Chief Business Officer Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of VIR stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $69.91. The price of the stock has increased by 5.64% since.

EVP, Research & CSO Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of VIR stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $48.17. The price of the stock has increased by 53.31% since.

EVP, Research & CSO Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of VIR stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $38. The price of the stock has increased by 94.34% since.

EVP, Research & CSO Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of VIR stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $29.36.

For the complete insider trading history of VIR, click here