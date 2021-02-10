Datadog Inc (DDOG) CFO David M Obstler Sold $2.5 million of Shares

CFO of Datadog Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David M Obstler (insider trades) sold 21,300 shares of DDOG on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $115.58 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Datadog Inc has a market cap of $35.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $115.550000 with and P/S ratio of 67.31.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of DDOG stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $102.7. The price of the stock has increased by 12.51% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David M Obstler sold 21,300 shares of DDOG stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $115.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.03% since.

CFO David M Obstler sold 23,700 shares of DDOG stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $111.6. The price of the stock has increased by 3.54% since.

CFO David M Obstler sold 90,000 shares of DDOG stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $108.78. The price of the stock has increased by 6.22% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President & CTO Alexis Le-quoc sold 469,400 shares of DDOG stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $102.68. The price of the stock has increased by 12.53% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Dan Fougere sold 15,000 shares of DDOG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $102.04. The price of the stock has increased by 13.24% since.

Chief Product Officer Amit Agarwal sold 23,200 shares of DDOG stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $100.53. The price of the stock has increased by 14.94% since.

Chief People Officer Madre Armelle De sold 7,500 shares of DDOG stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $109.51. The price of the stock has increased by 5.52% since.

General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,200 shares of DDOG stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $98.68. The price of the stock has increased by 17.1% since.

