Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) EVP Ronald R Vitarelli Sold $7.2 million of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: WMS -1.42%

EVP of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ronald R Vitarelli (insider trades) sold 72,745 shares of WMS on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $99.39 a share. The total sale was $7.2 million.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc designs, manufactures and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related water management products in North and South America and Europe. Group operates through two segments: Domestic and International. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a market cap of $6.88 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.040000 with a P/E ratio of 40.63 and P/S ratio of 3.56. The dividend yield of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc stocks is 0.37%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Ronald R Vitarelli sold 72,745 shares of WMS stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $99.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.36% since.

