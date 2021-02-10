Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ) President and CEO David L. Lucchino Sold $910,470 of Shares

President and CEO of Frequency Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David L. Lucchino (insider trades) sold 16,554 shares of FREQ on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $55 a share. The total sale was $910,470.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.180000 with and P/S ratio of 51.08.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 16,554 shares of FREQ stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $55. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.95% since.

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 11,036 shares of FREQ stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $48.75. The price of the stock has increased by 4.98% since.

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,518 shares of FREQ stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $46.1. The price of the stock has increased by 11.02% since.

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 33,102 shares of FREQ stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $43.09. The price of the stock has increased by 18.77% since.

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,196 shares of FREQ stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $42.5. The price of the stock has increased by 20.42% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Scientific Officer Christopher R. Loose sold 10,000 shares of FREQ stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $45.46. The price of the stock has increased by 12.58% since.

Chief Scientific Officer Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of FREQ stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $42.5. The price of the stock has increased by 20.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FREQ, click here