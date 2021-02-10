>
Square Inc (SQ) President, CEO & Chairman Jack Dorsey Sold $25 million of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: SQ -0.24%

President, CEO & Chairman of Square Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jack Dorsey (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of SQ on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $249.61 a share. The total sale was $25 million.

Square Inc is a software company offering solutions ranging from payments and point-of-sale services to financial and marketing services. It offers a free software app with its hardware to turn mobile devices into powerful POS solutions in minutes. Square Inc has a market cap of $116.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $257.490000 with a P/E ratio of 408.72 and P/S ratio of 16.12. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Square Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $249.61. The price of the stock has increased by 3.16% since.
  • President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $222.81. The price of the stock has increased by 15.56% since.
  • President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $215.97. The price of the stock has increased by 19.22% since.
  • President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $227.88. The price of the stock has increased by 12.99% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,221 shares of SQ stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $240.45. The price of the stock has increased by 7.09% since.
  • CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of SQ stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $219.88. The price of the stock has increased by 17.1% since.
  • CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of SQ stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $217.03. The price of the stock has increased by 18.64% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Cash App Lead Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of SQ stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $225.3. The price of the stock has increased by 14.29% since.
  • Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary Sivan Whiteley sold 118 shares of SQ stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $215.64. The price of the stock has increased by 19.41% since.
  • Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of SQ stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $225.72. The price of the stock has increased by 14.07% since.
  • Seller Lead Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of SQ stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $226.64. The price of the stock has increased by 13.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SQ, click here

.

