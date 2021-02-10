Courier Capital Corp Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Unilever NV

Buffalo, NY, based Investment company Courier Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Unilever NV, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, Akamai Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courier Capital Corp. As of 2020Q4, Courier Capital Corp owns 294 stocks with a total value of $916 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VOE, VBK, RSP, VOT, IFF, SYY, TOTL, GLD, DTH, VIS, VEA, SPLG, SLY, HEDJ, EFG, ATVI, AMLP, LW, KDP, DFS, PKG, NKE, VTRS, AZO, RIOT,

VOE, VBK, RSP, VOT, IFF, SYY, TOTL, GLD, DTH, VIS, VEA, SPLG, SLY, HEDJ, EFG, ATVI, AMLP, LW, KDP, DFS, PKG, NKE, VTRS, AZO, RIOT, Added Positions: VNLA, IWP, SPSB, VCSH, SPYV, SPYG, VTV, EEM, FEZ, TIP, VBR, SPDW, STIP, IWN, UL, BRK.B, PEP, IGSB, IYW, IFGL, BSCM, VZ, TXN, FLOT, DFE, PG, IEFA, XT, MMM, IYR, XLV, VOO, VO, VIG, VB, PFE, BMY, CAT, KO, MDLZ, LOW, MCD, BSJL, CRM, TGT, WMT, BSCL, SO, WY, ABBV, TDTT, NOC, QRVO, DOW, IJS, HD, GLW, AGG, CLX, SCHW, IEMG,

VNLA, IWP, SPSB, VCSH, SPYV, SPYG, VTV, EEM, FEZ, TIP, VBR, SPDW, STIP, IWN, UL, BRK.B, PEP, IGSB, IYW, IFGL, BSCM, VZ, TXN, FLOT, DFE, PG, IEFA, XT, MMM, IYR, XLV, VOO, VO, VIG, VB, PFE, BMY, CAT, KO, MDLZ, LOW, MCD, BSJL, CRM, TGT, WMT, BSCL, SO, WY, ABBV, TDTT, NOC, QRVO, DOW, IJS, HD, GLW, AGG, CLX, SCHW, IEMG, Reduced Positions: IVW, NEE, EFAV, EEMV, T, USMV, IWO, PRU, XOM, ALL, IXN, DIS, RTX, TMO, AMZN, DEO, DHR, CVS, ADP, ZTS, VYM, SJNK, SIZE, AMT, AMP, IWB, BP, BBY, BIV, OTIS, KHC, GOOGL, XXII, AMPE, MA, ZBRA, WFC, CCJ, SLB, SNY, PH, NVDA,

IVW, NEE, EFAV, EEMV, T, USMV, IWO, PRU, XOM, ALL, IXN, DIS, RTX, TMO, AMZN, DEO, DHR, CVS, ADP, ZTS, VYM, SJNK, SIZE, AMT, AMP, IWB, BP, BBY, BIV, OTIS, KHC, GOOGL, XXII, AMPE, MA, ZBRA, WFC, CCJ, SLB, SNY, PH, NVDA, Sold Out: BSCK, UN, XSLV, AKAM, EQIX, XMLV, V9G,

BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,336,721 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 399,451 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 138,497 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 323,015 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 192,591 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.82 and $119.56, with an estimated average price of $112.35. The stock is now traded at around $127.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $298.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 332,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.88%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 40,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 434.45%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 76,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 101,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 113,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.95%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $33.59 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $37.43.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $48.12, with an estimated average price of $45.18.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $743.96.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57.

Courier Capital Corp reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 74.56%. The sale prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Courier Capital Corp still held 9,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courier Capital Corp reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 22.58%. The sale prices were between $54.1 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Courier Capital Corp still held 14,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.