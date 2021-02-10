>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Courier Capital Corp Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Unilever NV

February 10, 2021 | About: VNLA +0% IWP +0.11% SPSB +0.1% VCSH +0.02% SPYV +0.11% EEM +0.35% VOE +0.71% VBK -0.51% RSP +0.31% VOT +0.44% GLD +0.37% TO +0%

Buffalo, NY, based Investment company Courier Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Unilever NV, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, Akamai Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courier Capital Corp. As of 2020Q4, Courier Capital Corp owns 294 stocks with a total value of $916 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COURIER CAPITAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/courier+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COURIER CAPITAL CORP
  1. BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,336,721 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 399,451 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  3. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 138,497 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  4. BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 323,015 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 192,591 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.82 and $119.56, with an estimated average price of $112.35. The stock is now traded at around $127.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $298.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 332,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.88%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 40,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 434.45%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 76,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 101,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 113,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.95%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $33.59 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $37.43.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $48.12, with an estimated average price of $45.18.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $743.96.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57.

Reduced: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Courier Capital Corp reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 74.56%. The sale prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Courier Capital Corp still held 9,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Courier Capital Corp reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 22.58%. The sale prices were between $54.1 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Courier Capital Corp still held 14,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of COURIER CAPITAL CORP. Also check out:

1. COURIER CAPITAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. COURIER CAPITAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COURIER CAPITAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COURIER CAPITAL CORP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)