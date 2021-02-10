Sculati Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, IHS Markit, Sells Tesla Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc

Investment company Sculati Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, IHS Markit, Booking Holdings Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, sells Tesla Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sculati Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sculati Wealth Management, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: REM, RDS.B, INFO, BKNG, BF.A, DTN,

REM, RDS.B, INFO, BKNG, BF.A, DTN, Added Positions: VV, AMLP, XSLV, SWKS, FNDE, HD, DIS, T, IBB, SCHV, VZ, UPS, XMLV, ORCL, OHI, XMMO, IRM, PFE, WMT, ARCC, BSCL, BSCM, GS, ATVI, CVX, CHDN, REGN, LMT, GOOGL,

VV, AMLP, XSLV, SWKS, FNDE, HD, DIS, T, IBB, SCHV, VZ, UPS, XMLV, ORCL, OHI, XMMO, IRM, PFE, WMT, ARCC, BSCL, BSCM, GS, ATVI, CVX, CHDN, REGN, LMT, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: SEDG, ALL, EOS, QQQ, NVS, BX, SCHH, AXP, BP, SPLG, PG, RWT, DAL,

SEDG, ALL, EOS, QQQ, NVS, BX, SCHH, AXP, BP, SPLG, PG, RWT, DAL, Sold Out: TSLA,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 51,053 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,245 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 41,571 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,626 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 76,062 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $33.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $29.86. The stock is now traded at around $36.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.76. The stock is now traded at around $91.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.75 and $81.54, with an estimated average price of $71.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2141.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The purchase prices were between $72.09 and $84.54, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $87.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF by 33.31%. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $276.81. The stock is now traded at around $320.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Sculati Wealth Management, LLC still held 750 shares as of 2020-12-31.