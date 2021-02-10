>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, IHS Markit, Sells Tesla Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: AMLP +0.28% REM +0.6% RDS.B -0.17% INFO +0.3% BF.A +0.27% BKNG +2.71% DTN +0.19% SEDG -1.69% TSLA -5.26%

Investment company Sculati Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, IHS Markit, Booking Holdings Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, sells Tesla Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sculati Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sculati Wealth Management, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sculati Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sculati+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sculati Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 51,053 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,245 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  3. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 41,571 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,626 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
  5. CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 76,062 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
New Purchase: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $33.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $29.86. The stock is now traded at around $36.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.76. The stock is now traded at around $91.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.A)

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.75 and $81.54, with an estimated average price of $71.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2141.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (DTN)

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The purchase prices were between $72.09 and $84.54, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $87.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF by 33.31%. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96.

Reduced: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $276.81. The stock is now traded at around $320.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Sculati Wealth Management, LLC still held 750 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sculati Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sculati Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sculati Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sculati Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sculati Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)