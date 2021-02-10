>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Barrett Asset Management, LLC Buys ITT Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Vontier Corp

February 10, 2021 | About: ITT -1.72% NEE +0.1% VNT -2.02% GTXMQ -2.73%

New York, NY, based Investment company Barrett Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ITT Inc, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barrett Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Barrett Asset Management, LLC owns 379 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Barrett Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barrett+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Barrett Asset Management, LLC
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 482,935 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 425,348 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio.
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 442,938 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 667,553 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 35,465 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: ITT Inc (ITT)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $78.61, with an estimated average price of $70.06. The stock is now traded at around $77.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

Sold Out: Garrett Motion Inc (GTXMQ)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.06.

Reduced: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 75%. The sale prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Barrett Asset Management, LLC still held 3,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Barrett Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Barrett Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Barrett Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Barrett Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Barrett Asset Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)