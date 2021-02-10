Barrett Asset Management, LLC Buys ITT Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Vontier Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Barrett Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ITT Inc, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barrett Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Barrett Asset Management, LLC owns 379 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Visa Inc (V) - 482,935 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 425,348 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio.
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 442,938 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 667,553 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 35,465 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.
Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $78.61, with an estimated average price of $70.06. The stock is now traded at around $77.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.Sold Out: Garrett Motion Inc (GTXMQ)
Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.06.Reduced: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Barrett Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 75%. The sale prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Barrett Asset Management, LLC still held 3,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.
