>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Zazove Associates Llc Buys Salient Midstream & MLP Fund, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps, Sells Realogy Holdings Corp, New York Community Capital Trust V, Daseke Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: SMM +0.21% RVNC -0.89% JSD +0.36% JFR +0.21% NYCBPU.PFD +0% PHD +1.52% RLGY -1.63% DSKE -2.36% EPPC.PFD +0%

Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Zazove Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Salient Midstream & MLP Fund, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, sells Realogy Holdings Corp, New York Community Capital Trust V, Daseke Inc, Pioneer Floating Rate Trust, Colony Capital Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zazove Associates Llc. As of 2020Q4, Zazove Associates Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zazove+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) - 971,088 shares, 15.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  2. Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) - 2,629,666 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  3. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHRpB.PFD) - 321,898 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.68%
  4. Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK.WS) - 2,928,208 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio.
  5. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 2,386,572 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
New Purchase: Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC)

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.41 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps (JSD)

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.93 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $8.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)

Zazove Associates Llc added to a holding in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $3.45 and $4.73, with an estimated average price of $4.03. The stock is now traded at around $4.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 145,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.62 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $11.95.

Sold Out: Daseke Inc (DSKE)

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Daseke Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.39.

Sold Out: El Paso Energy Capital Trust I (EPPC.PFD)

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in El Paso Energy Capital Trust I. The sale prices were between $46.67 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $49.55.

Sold Out: Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Fly Leasing Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.93 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $7.81.

Reduced: New York Community Capital Trust V (NYCBPU.PFD)

Zazove Associates Llc reduced to a holding in New York Community Capital Trust V by 47.81%. The sale prices were between $43.5 and $51.31, with an estimated average price of $45.6. The stock is now traded at around $46.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.19%. Zazove Associates Llc still held 34,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)

Zazove Associates Llc reduced to a holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 86.38%. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Zazove Associates Llc still held 6,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:

1. ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)