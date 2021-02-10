Zazove Associates Llc Buys Salient Midstream & MLP Fund, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps, Sells Realogy Holdings Corp, New York Community Capital Trust V, Daseke Inc

Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Zazove Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Salient Midstream & MLP Fund, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, sells Realogy Holdings Corp, New York Community Capital Trust V, Daseke Inc, Pioneer Floating Rate Trust, Colony Capital Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zazove Associates Llc. As of 2020Q4, Zazove Associates Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RVNC, JSD, JFR,
- Added Positions: BHRPB.PFD, GDL, SMM, JQC, BKEP,
- Reduced Positions: NYCBPU.PFD, PHD, CLNY, WSC,
- Sold Out: RLGY, DSKE, EPPC.PFD, FLY,
These are the top 5 holdings of ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC
- Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) - 971,088 shares, 15.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) - 2,629,666 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHRpB.PFD) - 321,898 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.68%
- Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK.WS) - 2,928,208 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 2,386,572 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.41 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps (JSD)
Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)
Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.93 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $8.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)
Zazove Associates Llc added to a holding in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $3.45 and $4.73, with an estimated average price of $4.03. The stock is now traded at around $4.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 145,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)
Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.62 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $11.95.Sold Out: Daseke Inc (DSKE)
Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Daseke Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.39.Sold Out: El Paso Energy Capital Trust I (EPPC.PFD)
Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in El Paso Energy Capital Trust I. The sale prices were between $46.67 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $49.55.Sold Out: Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)
Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Fly Leasing Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.93 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $7.81.Reduced: New York Community Capital Trust V (NYCBPU.PFD)
Zazove Associates Llc reduced to a holding in New York Community Capital Trust V by 47.81%. The sale prices were between $43.5 and $51.31, with an estimated average price of $45.6. The stock is now traded at around $46.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.19%. Zazove Associates Llc still held 34,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)
Zazove Associates Llc reduced to a holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 86.38%. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Zazove Associates Llc still held 6,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.
