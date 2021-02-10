Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Investment company Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $658 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IEMG, HEWJ, SBUX, PNC, IJR, MDT, AMP, PFE, LLY, PH, IUSB, C, HON, CVX, SPIB, SYY, STWD, LSI, VMC, SYK, JNJ,

IEMG, HEWJ, SBUX, PNC, IJR, MDT, AMP, PFE, LLY, PH, IUSB, C, HON, CVX, SPIB, SYY, STWD, LSI, VMC, SYK, JNJ, Added Positions: VTWO, IWB, VONE, SCHF, IVW, IWF, SCHX, ABBV, VV, EMN, KO, JPM, ITW, ADI, IGIB, IGSB, BND, CIM, SPAB, AGG, VLO,

VTWO, IWB, VONE, SCHF, IVW, IWF, SCHX, ABBV, VV, EMN, KO, JPM, ITW, ADI, IGIB, IGSB, BND, CIM, SPAB, AGG, VLO, Reduced Positions: SPY, SPYG, SCHV, AAPL, MSFT, FPE, ABT, SPSB, AMGN, AMZN, VOO, BNDX, ZTS, HD, AMD, PLD, MDLZ, GDX, MSCI, IWD, GOOGL, AVGO,

SPY, SPYG, SCHV, AAPL, MSFT, FPE, ABT, SPSB, AMGN, AMZN, VOO, BNDX, ZTS, HD, AMD, PLD, MDLZ, GDX, MSCI, IWD, GOOGL, AVGO, Sold Out: VGK, IWV, FB, DKS, BBY, AMT, LMT,

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 737,489 shares, 19.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 467,613 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.79% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 580,722 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.59% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 601,998 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 173,181 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72%

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $68.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 517,728 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $33.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 697,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $105.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.03. The stock is now traded at around $160.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,843 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $117.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 85.59%. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $160.76, with an estimated average price of $142.02. The stock is now traded at around $183.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.44%. The holding were 580,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.53%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 632,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 152.24%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 177,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 531.40%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $104.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $152.54 and $175.74, with an estimated average price of $166.44. The stock is now traded at around $184.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 41,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 139.55%. The purchase prices were between $78.17 and $104.15, with an estimated average price of $92.99. The stock is now traded at around $105.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $50.9 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $56.94.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.8.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32.