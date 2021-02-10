>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Shaker Investments Llc Buys Concentrix Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Sells Livongo Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc, DexCom Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: CNXC +0.54% TDOC +0.67% ZI -1.15% AVNT -1.29% XBI -2.24% LMAT -2.07% LVGO +0% IMMU +0% PY9 +0% NI +0.49% DXPE -2.47% P +0%

Investment company Shaker Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Concentrix Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Avient Corp, SSgA SPDR Biotech, sells Livongo Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc, DexCom Inc, Paylocity Holding Corp, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaker Investments Llc. As of 2020Q4, Shaker Investments Llc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shaker+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC
  1. Axos Financial Inc (AX) - 572,896 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.77%
  2. Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 17,021 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.8%
  3. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 9,202 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.03%
  4. Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) - 34,412 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.46%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 29,813 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 36,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $290.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 15,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.95 and $51.25, with an estimated average price of $43.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 36,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Avient Corp (AVNT)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 41,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $168.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 10,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in LeMaitre Vascular Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Sold Out: Avient Corp (PY9)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.23.

Sold Out: NiSource Inc (NI)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.53 and $25.07, with an estimated average price of $23.41.

Sold Out: DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in DXP Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $15.64 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $20.27.

Sold Out: PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in PGT Innovations Inc. The sale prices were between $16.33 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC. Also check out:

1. SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)