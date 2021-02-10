Shaker Investments Llc Buys Concentrix Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Sells Livongo Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc, DexCom Inc

Investment company Shaker Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Concentrix Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Avient Corp, SSgA SPDR Biotech, sells Livongo Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc, DexCom Inc, Paylocity Holding Corp, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaker Investments Llc. As of 2020Q4, Shaker Investments Llc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Axos Financial Inc (AX) - 572,896 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.77% Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 17,021 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.8% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 9,202 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.03% Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) - 34,412 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.46% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 29,813 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 36,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $290.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 15,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.95 and $51.25, with an estimated average price of $43.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 36,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 41,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $168.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 10,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in LeMaitre Vascular Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.23.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.53 and $25.07, with an estimated average price of $23.41.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in DXP Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $15.64 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $20.27.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in PGT Innovations Inc. The sale prices were between $16.33 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.62.