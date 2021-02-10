Beach Investment Counsel Inc Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, MPLX LP, CSX Corp, Sells Energy Transfer LP, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Unilever NV

Investment company Beach Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, MPLX LP, CSX Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Chubb, sells Energy Transfer LP, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Unilever NV, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2020Q4, Beach Investment Counsel Inc owns 149 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 1,602,705 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,806,350 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.27% The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 425,994 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 412,633 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 633,283 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 955,861 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $19.8. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 743,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $88.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 132,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 110,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $114.16 and $135.2, with an estimated average price of $124.02. The stock is now traded at around $122.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 56,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 83,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 2,806,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 1734.16%. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.56. The stock is now traded at around $164.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 72,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 156.09%. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 308,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 48.20%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $333.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 68,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 55.72%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 683,766 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 655.69%. The purchase prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.51. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 96,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.45.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.